Catherine "Kathy" Kappenman

Catherine "Kathy" Ann Kappenman, 63, passed away March 8, 2021, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, Kan. She was born August 24, 1957, in Mitchell, SD, to Norbert and Annabelle (Ernster) Hoffman.
Kathy was a 1975 graduate of Parkston High School, Parkston, SD. She earned an Associate of Arts Degree in the Medical Assistant's Program from Nettleton College, Sioux Falls, SD. Kathy operated a home childcare center for 22 years. In 2009, she went to work as a food program specialist at Child Care Links and was still serving in that capacity at the time of her death.
On July 12, 1980, Kathy married Ralph Kappenman, in Dimock, SD. They shared over 40 years of marriage.
She is survived by husband, Ralph Kappenman of Hutchinson; sons, Matthew (Teressa) Kappenman of Lawrence, and Steven (Morgan) Kappenman of Hutchinson; mother, Annabelle Hoffman of Parkston, SD; grandsons, Lucas Kappenman and Landry Kappenman; and siblings, David (JoAnn) Hoffman, Douglas (Janis) Hoffman, Terry (Darcy) Hoffman, Mary (Dennis) Meyer, Linda (Keith) Mueller, Patty (Tim) Moran, Diane (fiance, Toby Remmers) Murtha, and Renee (Tom) Semmler.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Norbert Hoffman, and parents-in-law, Robert and Veronica Kappenman.