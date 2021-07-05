Vicki Reif, 70, of Madison passed away on July 2, 2021 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
A funeral service was held on Monday, July 5 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison.
Vicki Lynn Dubro was born on December 18, 1950 to Robert and Joyce (Jensen) Dubro in Huron, SD. She graduated from Huron High School in 1969 and attended Nettleton College. Vicki married Louis Reif on October 3, 1970 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Salem, SD. They lived in Salem until 2003, at which point they moved to Madison. Vicki spent her time taking care of and raising her family. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, camping, crafting, gardening her flowers, hunting and fishing. Vicki was a member of the Stitchers Club, Literacy Council, Legion Auxiliary in Salem and served as a 4-H and Girl Scout leader for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Louis of Madison; children, Cory (Carol) Reif of Salem, Derek (Olena) Reif of Hutchinson, MN, Kelley (Richard) Backous of Madison, and William (Jasmine) Reif of Boise, ID; grandchildren, Justin (Casidy) Reif, Jayden Reif, Emily Reif, Esther Reif, Sahara VanTassel, Dawson Backous, Jordan Reif and Hunter Reif; great-grandchildren, Abigail and Joelle Reif; siblings, Carolyn (Bill) Bloodgood and Robert Dubro; sister- and brothers-in-law, Lloyd (Ruth) Reif, Keith (Dawn) Reif and Judy Reif; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents.