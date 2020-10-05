Marlys Strohm, age 85, of Oldham, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Avantara Lake Norden Care Center.
A public visitation will be noon-7 PM on Friday, October 9th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with the family present from 5-7 PM followed by a prayer service. A friendly reminder to those attending the visitation to please wear your face mask.
A private family service will be on Saturday at Lake Whitewood Lutheran Church, rural Arlington. Burial will be in Oldham Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Marlys Darlene Strohm was born September 18, 1935 in rural Arlington, SD to Otto and Linea (Sunberg) Birgholtz. She graduated from Oldham High School in 1954. On June 25, 1956, she married Ed Strohm, Jr. in Pipestone, MN and to this union four children were born. Ed still recalls that special day, he said. "For our honeymoon I took her to the celebration in Ramona where we rode the ferris wheel."
She worked at the bar in Ramona for several years before going full-time at Wenks in Madison. Ed joined her at Wenks after he retired from Morrells in 1991. Together they worked there until 2003, when Wenks closed. After that she worked again with Ed extracting honey for ten years for Brad Folsland. Marlys and Ed lived on a farm outside of Oldham before she entered the nursing home in March of 2019, with Ed joining her in February 2020.
She loved the trips to Branson that she and Ed took in late November several times. Marlys enjoyed fishing and putting up vegetables from their garden. She was a member of the Madison VFW Auxiliary Post 2638 and Lake Whitewood Lutheran Church.
Marlys is survived by her husband, Ed Strohm, Jr. of Lake Norden, SD; three sons, Dan Strohm of Arlington, Chuck (Connie) Strohm of Sioux Falls, Wendell (Pam) Strohm of Sioux Falls; daughter Annitta (Mike) Misar of Oldham; 11 grandchildren, Josh Strohm, Chance Strohm, Matt Strohm, Shanna Jongeward, Danielle Reppe, Samantha Parks, McKenzie Strohm, Clint Misar, Kylee Misar, Clay Miser and Cody Misar; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Orlene Dahl of Arlington; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lorraine Duffy; and 2 brothers, Douglas and Kenneth.