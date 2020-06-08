Dale Slaughter, age 91, of Madison, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Heritage Senior Living.
There will be a public visitation on Thursday, June 11th from 12-7 PM at Weiland Funeral Chapel with the family present from 5-7 PM. A private family service will be at 11 AM on Friday, June 12th at Weiland Funeral Chapel. At a later date, inurnment will be in La Plata Cemetery, La Plata, MO.
The funeral service will be livestreamed. Memorials can be directed to Madison Hospice or Heritage Senior Living.
To ensure the safety of all those who attend, it will be mandatory that every person wear a mask at the visitation, and this will be a walk-thru visitation to ensure social distancing.
Walter Dale Slaughter was born December 17, 1928 in La Plata, Missouri. Dale married the love of his life, Freda (Roberts) on December 24, 1947. They moved to Rockford, Illinois where they raised their two children, Jackie and Dennis. While in Rockford, Dale was the Assistant Fire Chief and President of the New Milford School Board. He worked for Mechanical Tool and Engineering based in Rockford.
He was transferred to Madison, South Dakota to help establish Rapid Air Corporation. Dale and Freda then bought Krug Products, Inc. in 1974. He was involved in the Madison community by serving as Madison City Commissioner, Lake County Commissioner and Madison Airport Board. Dale served in the House of Representatives for District 8 for two terms.
Through his years he welcomed three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa with an infectious laugh and a sense of humor that could rival anyone.
Dale is survived by his wife of 72 years, Freda of Madison; daughter, Jackie (Tom Holtz) of Peoria, IL; son, Dennis (Susan) of Madison; 3 grandchildren, Tim Holtz of Indianapolis, IN, Austin (Leslie) Slaughter of Sioux Falls and Allyson (David) Johnson of Madison; 5 great-grandchildren, Treyton and Emma Slaughter and Kina, Braylee and Blake Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Will & Pearl; 2 brothers and their wives, Oren (Doris) and Charles (Mary Kay); and twin grandsons, Travis and Tyler.
The Slaughter family would like to say thank you for the nurses at Heritage Senior Living and the Homecare Services for their amazing love and care over the last few months.