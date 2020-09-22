William F. "Bill" Richter, age 84, of Madison, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Madison Regional Health System.
Memorial services will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Inurnment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Masks will be required at the service.
Bill Richter was born May 9, 1936, in Madison, to Edward and Emma (Minnaert) Richter. He was the youngest of nine children.
Bill grew up in rural Madison and graduated from Beadle High School (now Madison Central) in 1954. Bill then attended General Beadle State Teacher's College (now DSU) receiving his BS degree. He went on to obtain his Masters and Specialist degrees from NDSU of Fargo, ND.
During his college years he worked at Hilde's Cement and Gravel Plant and Ernie's Pool Hall. He was a catcher for the F&M Softball Team that won the State Championship in 1963. He also belonged to the National Guard.
Bill married Joyce Abraham in Madison in 1960. To this union three children were born: Todd, Colorado Springs, Co., Jobi Ashburn, Sacred Heart, Mn. and Brian of Rock Valley, Ia.
He started his 33 years in education in Doland, S.D. as teacher and coach. The following years were in Hancock, MN, Halstad, MN, and Edgerton, MN. The last 20 years were in Administration. Bill retired in 1995 and moved back to Madison.
Bill belonged to many organization including Lions Club, MEA, NEA, MASA, and was on the Board of Corrections at Crookston, MN. He also served on various church boards while living in Edgerton and Madison.
They wintered in Mesa, AZ, for 19 years. Bill enjoyed gardening, fishing, golfing, playing pool and cards and bird watching. He also liked to spend time with the family helping them with their projects and going to the grandchildren's school activities.
Thankful for sharing his life are his wife, Joyce, of Madison; and three children: Todd (Kim) of Colorado Springs, CO, Jobi (Steve) Ashburn of Sacred Heart, MN, and Brian (Leann) of Rock Valley, IA. They have 5 grandchildren: Bret (Jessie), Kyle, Isaiah (Alicia), Sam and Taylor. They also have 2 great-grandchildren, Charlie Forrest of Bret and Jessie and Hayes Allen of Isaiah and Alicia.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Emma Richter; brothers Francis (Joyce), Donald "Dutch," Earl (Joyce), Vernon, Harry (Nancy); and sisters Lorraine (Lloyd) Hunter and Bernice (Everett) Metcalf.
He is survived by one sister, Mary Ellen (John) Murphy; and two sister-in-laws, Elaine (Vernon), Angela (Dutch); and several nieces and nephews.
