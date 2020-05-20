Kay Palmer, 80, Madison, died peacefully on May 14, 2020, at the Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison. At Kay's request there will be no funeral service. Her ashes will be laid to rest with her late husband, Glen L. Palmer, at Sunset Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Machesney Park, Ill.
Condolences can be sent to Jodi Sanchez 603 Washington Ave. New Orleans, LA, 70130; and/or Glenda Palmer 808 Locust St. Rockford, IL, 61101. Online condolences can be left on Kay's Tribute Wall at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com. Survivors include her children, Jodi Sanchez (Charles) and Glenda Palmer; her granddaughter, Jazmyn Palmer and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey Green and Delia Nelson.