Cheryl (Hurley) Kammerer Noxon

Cheryl Ann (Hurley) Kammerer Noxon, age 45, passed away on April 13, 2021, at her home in Sioux Falls with her husband Randy at her side.
Cheri was born May 8, 1975, in Madison, SD. She graduated from AIM High in 1993.
She joined her husband, James Kammerer Jr., in Phoenix, Arizona. He was a tile setter around the area. Her son was born there in August 1995.
They moved to West Plains, Missouri, in 1996. Cheri helped her mother-in-law, Patricia, raise and show French Bulldogs and King Charles Spaniels.
Shy Ann was born in 1997 shortly before they moved to Sioux Falls. Her husband of 25 years laid tile, often with Cheri's help, in the area. Cheri worked in many places as a waitress and bartender.
On Sept. 5, 2018, she married Randy Noxon in a private ceremony at her residence.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her grandfather and grandmother, Glen and Celia Drew of Madison; her father, Robert Sr.; and a nephew, Riley Hurley.
She is survived by her husband, Randy; her son, Skyler James of Dell Rapids; her daughter, Shy Ann; 1 granddaughter, Videl, 6; 1 grandson, Gabriel, 2; her mother, Donna of Lake Poinsett; 3 brothers, Dan (Melissa) Drew, Robert Jr. and John (Billie Joe), all of Lake Poinsett; 1 sister, Clara of Madison; 11 nieces and nephews; and 9 grand-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at the Madison VFW on May 8 from 4-8 p.m. A sharing of memories and happy thoughts will be appreciated on Cheri's 46th birthday. A light lunch will be served.
A private gathering will be later when Cheri will join her grandfather and grandmother for eternal rest at Graceland Cemetery.