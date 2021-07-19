Arvin Reuter

Arvin B. Reuter, age 87, of Madison, died of natural causes on July 16, 2021, while a resident at Heritage Senior Assisted Living Center in Madison. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Son of the late Arthur and Gertrude Reuter, Arvin was born on December 8, 1933 at the family farm near Humboldt SD.
Arvin received his primary education at the Hartford, SD Public School System and graduated from Hartford High School in 1951. Arvin played basketball, acted in class plays and was elected to Boys State during his tenure at Hartford High School. Arvin later attended Nettleton College in Sioux Falls, SD where he studied specialized cost accounting.
Arvin's work career spanned some 43-plus years and included employment at Sioux Valley Electric in Colman, SD; Hoerner Boxes in both Sioux Falls and Minneapolis; Homestake Gold Mine in Lead, SD; and finally a 25-year career at East River Electric (ESD-REA) in Madison where he retired as a cost accountant.
Arvin was married to Donna Saunders for 27 years, and the couple had three sons, Jon, Jeff, and Tim. Donna died in 1981. He remarried and spent 27 years with Yoshi Bruns before her death in 2007.
Arvin was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Madison, SD, and in his earlier life, Arvin was a board member (ruling elder) at Christ Lutheran Church of Hartford, SD.
Arvin will always be remembered for his outdoorsmanship (hunting, fishing & trapping) and for his uncanny ability to repair anything with or without moving parts.
Arvin is survived by his three sons, Jon (Angie) of Green Bay, WI, Jeff (Debbie) of Madison, and Tim (Lynne) of Dell Rapids; six grandchildren, Renee Brastad of Edina, MN, Kris Reuter of Green Bay, WI, Abbie Ouverson and Katie Nelson of Madison; Sara Ludemann of Rapid City; and Amy Scott of Coeur d'Alene, ID; fifteen great-grandchildren; his brother, Donald (Jean) of Beaver Creek, OH; and sister, Carol (Russell) Greenfield of Sioux Falls, SD.
Arvin's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Director Becky Brown of Heritage Assisted Living and to her wonderful, caring, and comforting staff during Arvin's time at Heritage.
