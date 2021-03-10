Shirley Barker, age 85, of Madison, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Friday, March 12th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Madison. Visitation will be 3-7 PM on Thursday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with the family present from 5-7 PM. A prayer service will be at 7 PM followed by a Rosary. Burial will be in St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Cemetery in Alexandria. While attending please wear face masks.
The prayer service, Rosary and funeral mass will be livestreamed on Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, Shirley's family prefers memorials to be sent to Avera Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls, SD.
Shirley Mae Sorenson was born on September 2, 1935 in Lebanon, Potter County, SD to Karl and Marie (Gogolin) Sorenson. As a child, Shirley's family moved from farm to farm throughout eastern South Dakota. She attended country schools until her family settled in the Alexandria area when she was 12 years old. She then went to school in Alexandria, graduating from Alexandria High School in 1953.
In 1956 she graduated from Presentation School of Nursing-Saint Joseph Unit, Mitchell, SD. She was united in marriage to Raymond A. Wagner June 1, 1957 in Mitchell, SD, residing in Alexandria. She continued working as a Registered Nurse at St. Joe's in many roles including direct patient care, house supervisor, assistant head nurse, head nurse and department head.
In 1971 Shirley and Ray moved their family to Mitchell. In addition to working full time Shirley volunteered her time and talents caring for cancer patients, allowing them to stay in their own homes during their illnesses. While their children were growing up, Shirley and Ray taught catechism classes and were active in the Search for Christian Maturity weekends for teenagers in the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls where they were known as Ma and Pa Wagner.
In the spring of 1984, a year and a half after Ray's death, Shirley transferred to McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. She began working in McKennan's Hospice Unit in 1987. In 2007, Avera McKennan Hospital opened Dougherty Hospice House. Shirley continued her ministry there until she retired in 2014, after a 58-year nursing career.
She was united in marriage to Daniel H. Barker on August 15, 1992 in Sioux Falls, SD. They made their home at Lake Herman, near Madison, SD. She continued volunteering her time and talents by establishing a Parish Nurse position, ushering and assisting with collection recording at their church, Saint Thomas Aquinas of Madison, SD. Shirley and Danny enjoyed gardening and fishing together in the summer as well as encouraging their grandchildren's many activities.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Wagner; parents; brothers Melvin Sorenson, Arthur Sorenson, Glenn Sorenson, Kenneth Sorenson; sister Ruth Lauer; infant grandchildren; daughter-in-law Marilyn Wagner; and son-in-law, Jerry Blindert.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years Daniel Barker; sons Dennis Wagner, Gary (Katie) Wagner, Tim (Theresa) Wagner, Rick (Cathy) Wagner; daughters Karla Blindert, Mary (Daniel) Olson; Susan (Beau) Connor; 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; sisters Velma Wagner, Carolen (Bob) Weeks; numerous nieces and nephews.