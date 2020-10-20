Jessie Reed, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, October 18, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Private family services will be at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Madison.
Jessie was born on November 25, 1927 in Madison, SD to Rashed and Pheobe (Richards) Shaheen. She graduated from General Beadle high school and attended a Business School in Minneapolis. She married Leroy Reed on June 11, 1949, in Graceville, Minnesota. She raised 3 children and worked full-time at Wenk Foods for over 30 years and then at Bethel Lutheran Home for several years.
Jessie was an avid gardener and had a well-known asparagus patch; she shared her garden produce with hundreds of people over the years. One of her hobbies also included collecting and dressing dolls; she shared them with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, was active with the Quilting Ladies and cut out quilt blocks at home when she wasn't able to get out on her own. She loved her family, cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She made many scrapbooks celebrating life events and celebrating all her family's accomplishments.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Mary (Melvin) Peterson of Antlers, Oklahoma; David (Jeanine) Reed of Madison, SD, and Debra (Vernon) Stitz of Blaine Minnesota; grandchildren, Misty (Jim) Nichols, Jesse (Toshia) Peterson, Jeff (Tiffany) Reed, Kenny Reed, Amber Stitz and Emily (Neil) DeRosa; and great-grandchildren, Justin and Katie Nichols, Kaleb Shields, Jay and Cami Peterson, Charlee Kay Hayes Reed and Theodore DeRosa. She is also survived by one sister, Sophie (Loren) Leitzke of Aberdeen, SD.
Jessie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Leroy on March 10, 1984; two brothers, Aleck and Richard; and two sisters, Bedia Oyos and Rose McDonald.
In lieu of flowers, Jessie requested that memorials/gifts be designated to the Trinity Lutheran Campership Fund.
