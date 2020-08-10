Sylvia Callahan

Sylvia Ann Callahan, 88, of Lexington, Okla., died on March 24, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel in Madison. Sharing of memories will begin at 2 p.m.
Donations can be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 217 N.W. 4th St. Madison, S.D., 57042.
Sylvia Simons was born on Aug. 15, 1931, at Volga to Selmer Samuel and Carrie (Askvik) Simons. She married Vincent Leo Callahan on Feb. 21, 1950; they lived in Madison.
Survivors include 1 son, Steven of Madison; and 1 daughter, Kris (Mark) Easton of Lexington, Okla.