Albert Woods

Albert George Woods, 34, of Winfred, died on May 22, 2020, at his home. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
He was born on June 13, 1985, in Riverside, Calif., to Albert and Rachel Woods. He graduated from Madison High School.
Survivors include his mother Rachel Woods; brother Jim (Angie) Woods; sister Stacy (Ryan) Lindholm; nieces Hallie, Emily, Olivia and Grace; and nephews Alexander and Dominick.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Scott Woods.
