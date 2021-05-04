Della Magnuson, age 86, of Madison, died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Della Marlene Johannsen was born February 27, 1935 to Detlef and Nellie (Reynolds) Johannsen in Clarno Township, Lake County, SD. In October 1953, she married Gunnar Magnuson in Pipestone, MN. They made their home in Madison to raise their family and she has remained here ever since.
Della held many jobs, but her favorite job was serving lunch at Madison Junior High for many years. She absolutely loved the interaction with the students, some would even call her "Grandma." She spent her "most rewarding" moments in the many gyms and fields, watching her grandchildren play sports.
Della is survived by her 4 children, Sheila (Tom) Browne of Wayzata, MN, Mark Magnuson (special friend, Jennifer Limmer) of Madison, Linda (Fred) Janke of Madison and Dennis Magnuson (special friend, Jennifer Anderson) of Seward, AK; 13 grandchildren, Wyatt Crane, Mike (Megan) Browne, Bryan (Carolina) Browne, Carissa Browne, Cody Magnuson, Erin Magnuson, Erik (Rhannon) Janke, Bria Janke (fiance, Michael Callis), Jarret (Megan) Janke, Jessica Janke, Riley Janke, Jadon Janke and Jaxon Janke; great-grandchildren, Ian and Nate Crane, Domonic Magnuson, Nicholas Myers, Colton Clark, and Tucker, Rheagan, Henry and Eden Janke; 1 sister, Virginia Moothart of Hawarden, IA; 1 brother, Leland (Marlene) Johannsen of Madison; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gunnar; 2 brothers, Raymond and Roy; 2 sisters, Ruth Johannsen and Darlene Whitethorn and 2 granddaughters, Alexandra Browne and Angela Browne; 1 sister-in-law, Hazel Johannsen; 2 brothers-in-law, Gerald Moothart and Lloyd Whitethorn.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Almost Home Rescue, PO Box 129, Madison, SD 57042.