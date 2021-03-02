Janeane Henn

Janeane Linnae Henn, 73, of Carthage, died on Feb. 27, 2021, at her residence. Memorial services begin at 10:30 a.m. Wed., March 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Carthage. Visitation is Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the church.
Janeane Baldwin was born on Oct. 14, 1947. She married Todd Jacobson in 1967; they were divorced in 1982. She married Richard Henn in. She taught in Howard.
Survivors include her mother Marge; husband Richard; and children Janalene, Travis and Tristan.
