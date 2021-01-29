Landon Gulbranson, 21, of Madison, died on Jan. 26, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Tues., Feb. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Burial will be in Arlington City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Monday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral chapel Facebook page. It is requested that everyone wears a mask while attending.

A complete obituary is forthcoming.

Service information

Feb 1
Visitation
Monday, February 1, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Feb 2
Funeral service
Tuesday, February 2, 2021
11:00AM-11:30AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
203 N. Harth Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
