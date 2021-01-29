Landon Gulbranson, 21, of Madison, died on Jan. 26, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Tues., Feb. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Burial will be in Arlington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Monday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral chapel Facebook page. It is requested that everyone wears a mask while attending.
A complete obituary is forthcoming.
