Taitt McKnight

Taitt Holden McKnight, 20, Wentworth, SD passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Taitt was born October 2, 1999 in Sioux Falls, SD to Pat and Dara (Groos) McKnight. He received his education at Colman-Egan Public School and graduated in 2018 where he was active in FFA, choir, track and football. He was able to help his football team as a defensive end and guard win two state championships his junior and senior years.
Taitt enrolled in the power line construction and maintenance program at Mitchell Tech. After graduating he worked for Watt's Electric, Waverly, NE and then became a lineman for East River Electric Cooperative in Madison. Taitt loved to kayak, ride his Harley, his pick-up truck, kids, his job and hanging out with his friends and was an avid Raiders fan. Taitt had a quick temper but a huge heart and was a hard worker.
Taitt is survived by his parents, Pat and Dara, Colman; twin brother, Trey, Tea, SD; his older brother, Tyson, Rapid City, SD; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Dolores Groos, Alice Sturzenbecker and Neil McKnight.
Services will be 10:00 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Colman Lutheran Church, Colman with burial in Rosehill Cemetery, Wentworth, SD. Please wear casual clothing (team shirt, Harley Davidson shirt, jeans, etc.).