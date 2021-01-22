James Clausen

James H. Clausen, age 83, died at his home Tuesday, January 19, 2021.
James was born on April 3, 1937 in Ramona, S.D. the son of Harry W. and Mary L. (Fordice) Clausen. He married Ramona Schinderling on December 20, 1960 in Madison, S.D. James was employed as a Supervisor at Northwestern Steel & Wire in Sterling, Ill., for 30 years retiring in 1996. He served his country in the United States Air Force as well as the National Guard in high school.
Survivors include his wife, Ramona of Sterling; two daughters, Stacey (Jeremy) Siperly of Sterling and Janet Shearer of Sterling; three grandchildren, Sam Tyler, Sydney Shearer and Megan Shearer; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and four sisters, Ella Gehrels, Marge Janke, LeAnn Poppen and Audrey Clausen.
There are no services. Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls, Ill.
