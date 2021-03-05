Arvid H. Dills age 90, of Madison and formerly of Brookings, passed away while wintering in Arizona. Visitation will be from 4-6 P.M. on Monday, March, 8, 2021, with a funeral service starting at 6:30 P.M., all at Eidsness Funeral Home in Brookings. The funeral service will be live-streamed under Arvid's obituary on www.eidsnessfuneralhome.com. Masks will be required at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Castlewood Cemetery at Castlewood, SD, on Tuesday.
After serving in the military, Arvid moved to Watertown, SD, and was employed for Scott Engineering Co for eight years. He then moved to Mitchell, SD, to work for Schmucker, Saffer, Paul Nohr, and Associates Engineering for another six years.
Arvid was united in marriage to Geraldine Staudy on June 15, 1963, in Castlewood, SD. It was then that Arvid was employed for the State Engineering Office, where he continued to work until his retirement in 1995. Geraldine died on March 4, 2000. He continued to live in Brookings until 2013, when he moved to Madison, SD, and wintered in Coolidge, AZ.
Arvid was a member of the Presbyterian Church, a Life Member of the Castlewood American Legion, and also a member of the Elks, Eagles, Rotary, and the Senior Citizen's Center in Brookings and Madison.
Survivors include his children, Edwin (Brittany) Dills of Thomasville, NC, and Julie (Wade) Tangen of Bruce, SD, grandchildren: Karianne, Connor and Claire Dills. Delanie, Ashlyn, Talissa and Tosten Tangen. His significant other and dance partner, Reta Nelson; sister, Maethelle Kness; and brothers, Dean (Helen) Dills and Lynn Dills; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Geraldine.