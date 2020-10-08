Arlene Carol Schrank, 74, of Huron, died on Oct. 6, 2020, at the Prairie View Care Center in Woonsocket.
Graveside services begin at 10 a.m. Sat., Oct. 10, at Silver Ridge Cemetery in Stickney.
Arlene Herring was born on Dec. 21, 1945, at Huron to William and Rachel (Noldner) Herring. She married Larry Schrank on March 15, 1969, at Mount Vernon. They farmed north of Fedora for 25 years. She worked at Van Dyke's Taxidermy. They moved to Trent in 1996 where she worked in banking.
After he died in 2001, she moved to Sioux Falls, Hartford, Huron, then Woonsocket in March.
Survivors include two children, Kristi Stark of Huron and Kevin (Jodi) Schrank of Forestburg; and two granddaughters.