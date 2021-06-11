Chad George Schulte passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Dougherty Hospice House on June 9, 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer.
Chad was born September 18, 1978 in Mitchell, SD to Robert and Linda (Lampe) Schulte. He grew up in Humboldt, SD and graduated from West Central High School before going on to Technical School at MTI in Mitchell, SD and later finished his degree at Southeast Technical Institute in Sioux Falls, SD where he was student body president.
Chad had a hard work ethic and loved to work with his hands. He was one of those "handymen" that could fix just about anything. Chad worked for multiple years as Rental Manager at Ace Hardware in Tea, SD before putting his talents to work with his own business.
On August 27, 2010 Chad married Jessica Hanneman on her parents' farm near Madison, SD. They were blessed with two sons, Lane and Elias. They live in Sioux Falls where Chad was a proud business owner of Chad Schulte Handyman, LLC. for the past 5 years.
Chad was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church where he served as a fourth-degree knight in the Knights of Columbus and past Grand Knight for the KOC council. When not fixing something or volunteering at church you would find Chad out on a frozen lake throughout the South Dakota winters catching fish. Chad also loved to spend time as a family 4-wheeling with his boys.
Chad is survived by his wife, Jessica of Sioux Falls; sons, Lane and Elias of Sioux Falls; parents, Robert and Linda Schulte of Humboldt, SD; siblings, Rob (Jennifer) Schulte of Hartford, SD, Sarah (Jason) Gray of Garland, TX, Elizabeth (Tyler) Ahlers of Sioux Falls; Jessica's parents, Nancy and Terry Hanneman and brother-in-law, Kyle Hanneman of Madison, SD; one niece and nine nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Andrew and Eva Schulte and Carl and Helen Lampe, stepgrandma Margorie Lampe, aunt Joan Berg, and uncle Ken Schulte.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday June 15, 2021 at 10:30 am at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be Monday, June 14, 2021 from 5-7 pm with family present to greet loved ones at the church with a 7 pm prayer service and rosary. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the boys' education fund at Service First Federal Credit Union (3600 S. Kiwanis Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57105) or 605-357-8085.