Vesta Loudenslager

Vesta Joy Loudenslager, 81, of Sioux Falls, died on July 26, 2020, at Dow Rummel.
Private family services will be 11 a.m. Fri., July 31, at Beach United Methodist Church in Howard.
Vesta Lusk was born on Oct. 26, 1938. She married George Loudenslager on Aug. 3, 1956. He died in 2013.
Survivors include 4 sons, Todd (Maggie), Kelly (Jill), Kerry (Doreen) and Brent (Amy); 2 daughters, Heidi (Mark) Black and Joi (Mark) Hasz; 15 grandchildren; and four siblings.
