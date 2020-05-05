Darlene J. Renner, age 94 and longtime Madison resident, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Majestic Bluffs Nursing Home in Yankton, SD after a short bout with pneumonia.
Due to current health-care precautions, a private funeral service was held for immediate family only. Extended family and friends will be invited to a memorial service at a later date.
Darlene Renner was born on January 22, 1926 to John and Josephine Frager of Madison. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison having been baptized, confirmed and married there. She graduated from MHS and worked at the Gambles Store. She married Kenneth W. Renner on September 7, 1947.
Darlene and Ken owned and operated Thrifty Cleaners for 20+ years until they sold it in 1979. During that time Darlene greeted customers and became an accomplished seamstress. She did all types of alterations for Stan's Men's Shop, Oium's Clothing, and J.C. Penney as well as individuals in Madison. Even in retirement she continued to do alterations for old friends and Stan's Men's Shop.
In December 2017 Darlene move to Autumn Winds Assisted Living in Yankton where she resided until recently.
Darlene is survived by their two sons, Gary (Janeen) Renner of Spearfish and Roger (Mary Jo) Renner of Yankton; her sister, Jenean Sample of Madison; sister-in-law Phyllis Frager of Valley Center, CA; and grandchildren Nate (Jenn) Renner of Summerset, SD, Matt (Kosette) Renner of Boise, ID, Alex Renner of Edina, MN, and Katie (Matt Blount) Renner of Delano, MN; plus 6 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ken; her brothers Norv, Arnie (Esther) and Larry (Phyllis); sisters Lillian (Dale) Jackson and Gladys (Milton) Maas; and brother-in-law Bert Sample.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to your favorite charity.
