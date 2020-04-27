Joyce Bunker, age 90, of Ramona, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family Mass will be held at the Saint Williams Catholic Church of Ramona, followed by internment in the Saint Williams Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted with Weiland Funeral Chapel. Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com.
Joyce Elaine Twedt, one of 17 children, was born on October 29, 1929 to Edward and Ella Twedt of Oslo Township, near Volga. She graduated from Volga High School, and married Donald Bunker on December 31, 1949 at Oldham, SD. To that union, they were blessed with 12 children.
Joyce and Don lived in Garretson, SD, and then farmed south of Arlington for many years before moving to Ramona in 1962, where all their children attended and graduated from high school. They were members of the Saint Williams Catholic Church of Ramona where Joyce was on the Altar Society.
Joyce loved to bake, and her family had a strong appreciation for the aroma of homemade rolls and bread coming from her kitchen. She also enjoyed working with Don in their bountiful garden, and spending quality time with grandchildren. Holidays were special to Joyce, and with such a large family, their home was always filled with love and joy.
Joyce was reunited in heaven with her husband, Don; daughter, Cheryl; as well as her parents and 14 of her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by 2 sisters, Ruth Larson of Egan and Ione Hotchkin of Sioux Falls; her children, Sandy (Robin) Burnison of Madison; Dan of Denver, CO; Don (Jodie) of Rapid City; David (Judy) of Colton; Steve of Northport, MI; Ronald of Rapid City; Dawn (Blake) Jensen of Arlington, SD; Lori (Paul) Gum of Madison; Pam (Larry) Malcomb of Ramona; Paula Olson of Madison; and Jeremy (Michelle) of Sioux Falls; as well as her 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.