Francis Callahan

Francis J. Callahan, 92, of Colman, died on March 21, 2021. Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Visitation is Thursday from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and then a rosary, all at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Wear a face mask.

Callahan was born on Aug. 23, 1928 near Madison. He married Patricia O'Hare.

Survivors include 12 children, Jim, Tim, Kathy Fouberg, Maureen Haas, John, Coleen Sutton, Eileen Vielmette, Kevin, Doreen Bendt, Patrick, Tom and Char Raley.

To send flowers to the family of Francis Callahan, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 25
Visitation
Thursday, March 25, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 26
Visitation
Friday, March 26, 2021
9:30AM-10:15AM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 26
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, March 26, 2021
10:30AM-11:30AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
415 N. Van Eps Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.