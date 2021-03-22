Francis Callahan

Francis J. Callahan, 92, of Colman, died on March 21, 2021. Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Visitation is Thursday from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and then a rosary, all at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Wear a face mask.
Callahan was born on Aug. 23, 1928 near Madison. He married Patricia O'Hare.
Survivors include 12 children, Jim, Tim, Kathy Fouberg, Maureen Haas, John, Coleen Sutton, Eileen Vielmette, Kevin, Doreen Bendt, Patrick, Tom and Char Raley.