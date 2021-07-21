Orville Barringer

Orville Faye Barringer, 83, of rural Canova, died on July 16, 2021, at Edgewood Memory Care in Mitchell.
Services begin at 10:30 a.m. Tues., July 27, at Church of the Epiphany in Epiphany. Visitation is Monday from 5:30-7 p.m. in Epiphany.
He was born on Aug. 29, 1937, to Faye and Clara (Rankin) Barringer. He married Judith Esser on March 3, 1962.
Survivors include his wife Judy; daughters Dory Gassman, Dee Zens and Deb Loudenburg; and sons Chad and Duane.
