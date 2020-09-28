Leland Thompson

Leland "Lee" Ray Thompson, 75, of Howard, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his family at home on September 20, 2020.
Private family services were held on September 23, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Howard. Burial followed at Graceland Cemetery.
Lee was born on January 24, 1945 in Madison, South Dakota to Kenneth and Matilda (Balster) Thompson. He graduated from Winfred High School in 1963 and served in the United States Army from 1965-1967.
On March 14, 1969, he married the love of his life, Jean Marie Leary in Howard, South Dakota. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2019. To this union three children were born, Heath (Stacie) Thompson, Howard, SD, Misty (Myron) Rudebusch, Howard, SD, and Annalee (Neal) Thomas, Plattsmouth, NE. They have been blessed with 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Lee was engaged in farming in Winfred, SD on a farm established in the late 1800s by his great-grandfather, W.H. Thompson. He was a candidate for "Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year" in the 1970s. He retired from farming in the late 1980s and spent seventeen years employed by Persona in Madison, SD.
Lee's relaxation time was spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He loved following his children's and grandchildren's competition in school sports and activities. He loved his family, all cowboy movies, and homemade oatmeal raisin cookies.
Lee is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jean Marie Thompson; along with three children; son, Heath (Stacie) Thompson, daughter, Misty (Myron) Rudebusch, daughter, Annalee (Neal) Thomas; brother, Lowell (Ruth) Thompson, brother, Wendell (Marlys) Thompson; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Matilda; and stepson, James Hackl.
Lee was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to everyone.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.willoughbyfh.com.