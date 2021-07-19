Winston Genzlinger

Winston Gordon Genzlinger, age 79, of Madison, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial services will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Madison. Inurnment will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Howard.
Winston was born August 19, 1941, to Gordon and Geraldine (Callies) Genzlinger at the Callies home near Howard. Winston married Carolyn (Anderson), on September 15, 1961. They had 3 sons, Adam, Eric and David. Winston was deployed with the National Guard for 1 year in Fort Sill, OK, during the Cuban missile crisis. Winston retired after 30 years with Schwan Food Company in Fond du Lac, WI. He moved back to South Dakota to be with his family.
Winston enjoyed his passions in life, which were hunting and fishing. He always looked forward to his annual Canadian fishing trips with his brother, Greg, and friends.
Those grateful for having shared in his life include his wife Carolyn Genzlinger of Madison; his sons, Eric (Nataliya) of Zebulon, GA, and David (Roxanne) of Garretson; his grandchildren Gregory, Evan, Breana (Luke), Braedon, Kayla & Karlie Genzlinger, Yuri (Olenka) Lazor; great-grandchildren Jordan Genzlinger and Dominik Lazor; siblings Greg (Pat) Genzlinger of Elkton, and Mona Dickhaut of Sioux Falls; and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Geraldine Genzlinger; son Adam Jon Genzlinger; sister Janeen Genzlinger; and brother-in-law Leonard Dickhaut.
