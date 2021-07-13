Ardis Wilde was born on May 3, 1946 in Madison, SD. to Albert and Velma (Horsten) Klamm. She grew up in Madison and graduated from Madison High School.
Ardis married Jerry Wilde in 1964 and they lived in Madison for a short time and then moved to Brookings. Ardis enrolled at DSU and earned a teaching degree. She worked as a teacher at several schools in the Madison area.
Ardis returned to Madison in 2007. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crochet, crafting and up-cycled projects.
Ardis was 75 years old when she passed away at Ava's House in Sioux Falls.
She is survived by her sons, Bret (Jenny), Cory (Jaci) and Dan (Stephanie) all of Sioux Falls; 9 grandchildren, Brendan, Madison, Kira, Griffin, Alex, Taylor, Esten, Lillian and Graham; 5 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Donna Cihak and Carrie Poncelet; and nieces, nephews and extended family.
Ardis is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Shirley Frazier, a grandson, Noah, and a niece, Terry Mages.
A graveside service will be held 11 am on July 15, 2021 at St. Johns Cemetery, Howard, SD.
