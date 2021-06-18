Janice Kapelle

Janice Ardell Kapelle, 86, of Brookings, SD formerly of Arlington, SD, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Neighborhoods at Brookview, Brookings, SD.
Funeral services have been set for 11:00 am, Monday, June 21, 2021 at GracePoint Wesleyan Church, Brookings, SD with Pastor Steve Norby and Pastor Jeff Kapelle officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Brookings, SD.
Visitation will be at 10:00 am prior to the service at GracePoint Wesleyan Church. Rude's Funeral Home will live-stream the funeral service on Rude's Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials may be designated to South Dakota Special Olympics, the Gideon's, or the Children's Museum of South Dakota.
Janice Ardell Anderson was born to Hibbard and Julia (Peterson) Anderson on July 9th, 1934, in Arlington, SD. She graduated from Arlington High School and was employed at the telephone company.
Janice was united in married to Belden Kapelle on September 20th, 1953, and together they raised cattle and milked cows along with their five children. Her dedicated prayer life, kindness, generosity, and sweet spirit continues to live on through her loving family.
Blessed to share in Janice's life are Mark (Barbara) Kapelle of Madison, SD, Nancy (Mark) Hovde of Farmington Hills, MI, Dorothy Kapelle of Shoreview, MN, Lori (Tom) Krogman of Brookings, SD, Jeff (Karol) Kapelle of Warwick, ND, and David Curtis of Redwood City, CA; 13 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband Belden in 2005, her parents, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
