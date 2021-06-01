Karen Roby
Karen Roby, 75, of Wentworth, died on May 27, 2021. Services begin at 11 a.m. Thurs., June 3, at Madison United Methodist Church. Visitation is Wednesday from 5-7:30 p.m. at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.

Karen Lindroth was born on Feb. 17, 1946, at Sioux Falls. She married Richard Mammenga; they were divorced in 1975. She married James Roby in 1984.

Survivors include her children, Donnie (Brenda) Mammenga and Leah (Ted) Johnson.

Service information

Jun 2
Visitation
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
5:00PM-7:30PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Jun 3
Visitation
Thursday, June 3, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
United Methodist Church
304 North Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Jun 3
Funeral service
Thursday, June 3, 2021
11:00AM-11:30AM
United Methodist Church
304 North Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
