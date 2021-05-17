John "Skinny" Palmquist

John E. "Skinny" Palmquist, 71, of Lead, SD passed away at his home from natural causes on May 9, 2021.
John E. Palmquist was born August 3, 1949 in Madison, SD to Gordon and Marjorie (Norberg) Palmquist. He grew up on the family farm near Howard and graduated from Howard High School. Following high school, he went to Automobile Mechanics School in Colorado and returned to the farm where he and his brother Allen farmed together until 1971 when Allen moved to town.
Skinny farmed from 1971 until 2016, when he sold his farm equipment and retired from the farming. Skinny moved to Mountain Top, his cabin in the Black Hills. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, snowmobiling, hunting or just going for a drive to check out the beauty of the hills. You could always see Skinny back around the farm during planting and harvest ready to "help" with advice whether you asked for it or not.
Skinny is survived by: his daughters, Bridget (Doug) Van Liere of Madison and Brynn (Aaron) Timm of Atkins, IA; his grandchildren, Emily and Gerrit Van Liere and Bennett, Norah, and Beau Timm; siblings, Allen (Jane) Palmquist of Mitchell, JoAnn (Rick) Eppard of Gold Canyon, AZ and Jeffrey (Josh Mesa) Palmquist of New Orleans, LA; and special friend, Connie Hoss of Howard, SD and her son, Jason Kizer of Commerce City, CO, who he thought of as a stepson; stepsiblings, Marleen (Sherman) Cohen of Aurora, CO and Janet (Gary) Wagenaar of Austin, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews and close family friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Clayton and his stepfather, Leland Anderson.
A Celebration of Skinny's life will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Adam Palmquist's farm (44185 239th St, Winfred) for family and special friends only from 3-4:30 pm and open to all that want to come and celebrate his life starting at 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to National Wild Turkey Federation or the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.