Lyman Russell Overskei

Lyman "Skip" Russell Overskei was received into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the age of 93. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, private family funeral services will be held.
He was born September 21, 1926, to Lars and Effie Lillian (Hyland) Overskei on the family farm homestead 1.5 miles south of Nunda. He attended Prairie Queen Country School through the 8th grade and graduated from Rutland High School in 1944. Upon graduation he started farming with his brother Ernest Overskei.
Lyman served in the US Army from 1951-1953. He was stationed at Fort Jackson, SC, Fort Hood, TX, Camp Atterbury, Indiana, and Verdun, France. Upon his honorable discharge in 1953 he returned to farming.
Lyman married Delores Mae Bickett on July 19, 1951. In 1953 the couple moved to a farm east of Nunda in Summit Township.
He was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church and served his community in various positions of leadership. Lyman had a very strong faith in God. He was always kind, considerate of others, and led by example.
Survivors include one son, Joel (Donna) Overskei, of Nunda; 4 grandchildren, Clinton (Brandi) Overskei of Nunda, Angela (Justin) McKillip of Nunda, Kay (Derek) Bass of Harrisburg, SD, and Molly (Colby) Peterson of Brandon, SD; 10 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Arlowene Overskei, and many nieces and nephews.
Lyman was preceded in death by his wife Delores in 2018; parents Lars and Lillie; 3 brothers, Orvin (Zemova)
Overskei, Lars (Arlowene) Overskei, Ernest (Shirley) Overskei; 3 sisters, Sarah (Homer) Ponto, Minerva (Ivan) Tufty, and Edna (Harold) Horman.
