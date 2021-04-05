Helen Sprecher

Helen Darlene Sprecher, 75, of Howard, died April 2, 2021.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Tues., April 6, at St. John Lutheran Church in Howard. The family will be present from 5-7 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Willoughby Funeral Home. Wear a mask.
Helen Rasmussen was born on Nov. 17, 1945. She married Jerry Sprecher on Nov. 5, 1967.
Survivors include her husband Jerry of Howard; daughters Teri (Lowell) Gerry and Angie (Jason) Bishop of Wolsey; 7 grandchildren; and brother Don (Jenny) Rasmussen.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Myrna Snow.