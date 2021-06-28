Jerald Lee "Jerry" Heckenlaible, 78, of Madison, died on Jan. 7, 2021, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Wed., June 30, at St. John Lutheran Church in Madison.
He was born on May 15, 1942, to Ronald Reinhold "Rhiney" and Katherine (Rath) Heckenlaible. He married Patricia "Pat Faulstich on Oct. 27, 1963, at Highmore, He was employed at East River Electric Cooperative in Madison until his retirement in 1999.
