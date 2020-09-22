Cindy Verhey, age 59, of Madison, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, September 19, 2020 surrounded by her family after her courageous 7-year battle with cancer.
Funeral service will be 11 AM on Thursday, September 24th at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Dirk Hagmaier officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Wednesday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel and will continue on Thursday one hour prior to the service. A friendly reminder to those attending to please wear a face mask. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery, Madison. Online condolences can be sent at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Cynthia Marie Barry was born March 3, 1961 in Madison to Donald and Kristie (Nighbert) Barry. She graduated from Madison High School in 1979. After graduation, she started working at the Aunt Chiladas restaurant in Madison and became manager. She did not work there very long before she met Kim Verhey. They got married March 6, 1980 at Howard, SD and moved to DeSmet for a few years before returning to the Madison area working various jobs. They were divorced in 1992.
From 1994-2008, she worked at Arctic Cat in the Decal/Service Department prior to the plant closing. Cindy then started at ECCO, Inc. and worked there five years as a Direct Support Professional before leaving due to illness.
Spending time with her family was most important and spoiling her grandchildren was her favorite thing to do. She had a special love for her pets and being outdoors enjoying her flowers, mowing her lawn, feeding the birds, camping and hosting family gatherings.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Amber (Garry) Eggert and son, Aaron Verhey, both of Madison; 6 grandchildren, Breanna, Hanna and Sophia Coomes and Raeana, Leo and Janeli Eggert; mother, Kristie Barry of Madison; sister, Marsha McVey of Madison; brothers, Scott (Heather) Barry of Norfolk, NE and Chad Barry of Sioux Falls; numerous nieces and nephews; and her four-legged furball, Miss Kitty.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald "Red" Barry in 1985.