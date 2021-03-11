Effie Bamsey, age 90, of Madison, passed away March 9, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Online registry book at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. The family requests that no flowers be sent at this time and to please wait until the memorial service is announced.
Effie Ann Horton was born in Sioux Falls, SD on June 9, 1930. Her parents were Ben and Laura (Wilka) Horton. She married the love of her life, Clair Bamsey on September 14, 1946 and moved to a farm near Fedora, SD. They worked the farm side-by-side for 69 years raising four children. She loved sewing and doing arts and crafts, which she generously shared with family and friends. Cooking and cleaning were not her favorite, but she did her share of both. She was thankful for her granddaughter she lovingly called "Angel Amy," who was a caregiver for Grandpa Clair, Uncle Denny, and Grandma Effie. She treasured her many cousins who were like brothers and sisters to her.
Effie was an active member of the Roswell Methodist Church for many years until its closing. She was involved in the church's Ladies Aide and an avid quilter. When a need for a Sunday School Teacher or Vacation Bible School helper arose, she was always there. She was a fun-loving lady who brought laughter to everybody.
Effie is survived by her two daughters, Sharon (Mike) Bates of Madison, SD and Laura Troyer of Spearfish, SD; one son, Jerry Bamsey of Rapid City, SD; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Doris Keleher of Howard, SD; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents, two brothers, Glenn and Floyd; her husband, Clair Bamsey and son, Dennis Bamsey.