Edna Brown passed away at the age of 100 on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.
Visitation will be held at the George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon, SD, on Monday evening, June 21, 2021 from 5-7 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 22, at 11 am at Faith United Church in Brandon, SD.
Edna was born in Olivet, SD, on November 3, 1920, to Bob and Bessie Cary. She attended school in Olivet and went on to earn her teaching degree from USD in Vermillion. Her first teaching position was as a high school English teacher in Chester, SD.
Edna married Eugene "Gene" Brown on September 15, 1946. Together, they ran movie theatres in Onida and Alpena, SD, before returning to Chester to take over the family farm. In 1965, the family moved to Brandon, SD, and Edna began teaching fourth grade in Valley Springs for the Brandon Valley School System, retiring in 1983.
Edna and Gene camped for many years, enjoyed fishing together and spending winters camping on South Padre Island, TX. Gene passed away in 1990. For the next 32 years, Edna enjoyed time with her friends, attending Lynx basketball games and watching the Minnesota Twins. She became a resident of Stoneybrook Suites in Sioux Falls, SD, in 2019.
Grateful for sharing her life are her daughter, Linda (Daryl) Rippentrop of Dell Rapids, SD, and her son, Mark (Carla) Brown of Littleton, CO. Grandchildren include Eric (Lisa) Rippentrop of Aberdeen, SD, Scott (Sheena) Rippentrop of Fargo, ND, Tyler Rippentrop (Emaleigh Vreeman) of Pipestone, MN, Wade Brown (Erin McQuitty) of Calgary, Canada and Ellen (Jeremy) Dingle of Littleton, CO. She is blessed with four great-grandchildren, with her fifth expected in the coming days.
A full obituary is available at www.millerfh.com.