Verne Kattke, 86, of Beresford, formerly Oldham, passed away Friday, September 19, 2020 at Sanford Hospital of Sioux Falls.
Verne was born September 18, 1934 in Madison, SD. He married April Sundet June 8, 1958. They had one child together and lived on the farm near Oldham, SD for 34 years.
In 1996, he met his special friend Audrey Rolfes from Alcester and traveled to and from his farm in Oldham. He continued to farm as long as his health would allow, retiring in 2018. He spent the past 9 months at the Bethesda nursing home in Beresford.
Verne took pride in his family and his farm. He had a strong work ethic and enjoyed conversing about all things farming. He was on the township board and enjoyed traveling the countryside in the Oldham and Alcester community. He traveled to see his siblings and rode his motorcycle on some of his adventures. Verne had a kind soul, sense of humor and an inquisitive mind when discussing life's events.
Verne is survived by his daughter, Laura (Craig) Millett, Aberdeen, SD; granddaughter Amy (Jared) Hodge, Clyde, TX; grandson Jacob Millett, Redfield, SD; great-grandchildren Kalynn and Colton Hodge; sister Judy Riley, Lake Benton, MN; and sister Vera Dooley, Oro Valley, AZ.
He was preceded in death by parents Henry and Freida Kattke; brothers Leo Kattke and Harold Kattke; and sisters Neva Frey and Evelyn Graff.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Oldham City Cemetery, Oldham, SD.
The Johnson-Henry Funeral Home of Arlington is in charge arrangements.