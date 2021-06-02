Donald Burnett Sr.

Donald Vern Burnett Sr., 99, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, died on May 29, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will begin at 5 PM on Friday at the funeral home with his family present to greet friends from 5-7:00 PM. Please go to www.georgeboom.com for a more complete obituary and a link to view his services online.
Grateful for having shared his life are two sons, Donald Burnett Jr., Tracy, CA, and Dennis Burnett, Colton, SD; one daughter, Vicki Burnett, Santa Rosa, CA; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Snapper, Sioux Falls, SD; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Cleo Marie Burnett; his father, Russell Burnett; mother and stepfather, Hattie and Peter Voege.