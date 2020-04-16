Shirleen Heinricy

Shirleen F. Heinricy, 71, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Colman, SD, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her home in Sioux Falls.
Shirleen was born March 12, 1949 at Madison, SD to Howard and Viola (Schultz) Muth. She graduated from Madison High School. Shirleen married Leo John Heinricy on December 11, 1971 in Madison. She was a homemaker and worked as a receptionist at T&R Electric for 17 years. In June of 2013, they moved to Dell Rapids.
Her husband preceded her in death on October 27, 2013.
Shirleen was a member of the Lutheran Church of Dell Rapids and enjoyed crafts, reading, shopping, cooking, baking and American History.
Shirleen is survived by three children, Laurie (Paul) Miles, of Sioux Falls, Noel (Trish) Heinricy, of Dell Rapids, and Heather (Josh) Staggs, Dupont WI; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Gene (Judy) Muth of Howard, SD, and Bob (Susan) Muth of Bozeman, MT; and her sister-in-law Karen Muth of Sioux Falls.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leo, daughter Julie Ann Heinricy, brother Wayne Muth and parents.
Private family services will be held. Burial will take place at Colman Cemetery.
Arrangements by Skroch Funeral Chapel, Colman.