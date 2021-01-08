Larry Schaffer

Larry Lewis Schaffer, age 80, of Ramona, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on January 6, 2021. Per Larry's request, no funeral service will be held. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Monday, January 11, 2021, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Burial will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, at the Ramona Cemetery.
Larry was born on January 31, 1940 in Milbank, South Dakota to Lloyd and Della (DeVaal) Schaffer. He moved with his parents from Milbank to Ramona SD in 1947. Growing up, Larry participated in all sorts of sports such as Football, Basketball, Softball and Track. Larry graduated Ramona High School in 1958. He farmed with his parents northwest of Ramona, SD and took over the family farm upon his father's retirement.
On December 24, 1971 he married Patsy Bloom. Together, they have 3 children, 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Throughout his adult life, Larry was known for his love of Bowling, Fastpitch Softball, Minnesota Twins and membership in the Elks club. When not working in the field, he could be found in downtown Madison playing cards with anyone that was around.
Upon retirement, Larry continued to live on the farm and enjoyed playing cards, visiting Casinos and attending grandchildren's events.
Larry is survived by his wife Patsy; daughters Rhonda (Jim) Myers and Roberta (Paul) Glanzer; and son Ken Schaffer. Also surviving him are his brother, Roger Schaffer, 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews, and Uncle Stan (Muriel) DeVaal.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Sandy (Roger) Schaffer.
