Leo Daniel Drew, age 70, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Lake County, passed away on August 2, 2020, from pancreatic cancer.
A celebration of Leo's life will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 with his family greeting friends beginning at 2:00 PM followed by a memorial service to be held at 4:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. For a more complete obituary and a link to view his service online, please go to www.georgeboom.com.
Leo is survived by his sister, Donna Hurley; his beautiful wife of over 40 years, Jacquelyn Drew; his two children, Glen Drew and Valerie (Drew) Bound; their spouses Marcy Drew and Kevin Bound; and his five grandchildren, Tatum Drew (10), Austin Drew (9), Tessa Bound (13), Genevieve Bound (9), and Camille Bound (6).