Effie Bamsey, age 90, of Madison, passed away March 9, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Memorial service will be 11:30 AM on Monday, July 5th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Private family inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Howard. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Online registry book at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Effie Ann Horton was born in Sioux Falls, SD on June 9, 1930. Her parents were Ben and Laura (Wilka) Horton.
Effie is survived by her two daughters, Sharon (Mike) Bates of Madison, SD and Laura Troyer of Spearfish, SD; one son, Jerry Bamsey of Rapid City, SD; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Doris Keleher of Howard, SD; and many nieces and nephews.