Mark Mathieu

Mark Paul Mathieu, 58, of Colton, SD passed away April 2, 2020 at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 15 at 3 pm at the Humboldt Community Center followed by a benefit and meal. Please join the family and come prepared to share stories and memories of Mark.
Mark was born April 23, 1961 to Harvey and Nancy (Oltman) Mathieu in Madison, SD. He grew up in the Chester area and graduated from Chester High School in 1979. He then went to work on the farm and later did digging for a living. He was just a little boy playing in the dirt with his "Tonka Toys."
On June 5, 1981 Mark married Lisa Carruthers. They were blessed with two children, Mallory and Mike. Mark loved racing and digging and served on the Buffalo Township Board for many years. He loved watching his grandchildren and all of the activities they were involved in.
He is survived by: his wife, Lisa of Colton; daughter, Mallory (Austin) Hoekman of Sioux Falls and their children, Paul, Abigail and Julianna; son, Mike (Kim) Mathieu of Colton and their children, Courtney, Kailey, Willa, Gina, and Rhett; stepmother, Ila Mathieu; sisters, Sally Kranz, Susan Bunjer, Nancy (Mike) Roberts and Kathy Carman; his favorite mother-in-law, Alice Carruthers; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Laury) Carruthers, Tom (Cheryl) Carruthers and Keith Carruthers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy; father-in-law, Sylvan Carruthers; sister-in-law, Carolyn VanLiere; and brother-in-law, Dan Carman; and recently his father, Harvey, passed away on May 25, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family and will be used toward the grandchildren's future plans.