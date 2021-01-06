Melanie Coffey

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Because roads are wet and temperatures are at or near freezing some slick spots will be likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&