Brian Night Pipe

Brian Craig Night Pipe, 50, of the White River/Lower Swift Bear Community, SD, passed away on May 17, 2021 at Monument Health in Rapid City, SD.
A visitation will be held from 2-7 pm on Saturday, May 22 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. Burial will take place on Sunday, May 23 at 2 pm in St. Ignatius Cemetery, White River.
Brian Craig Night Pipe was born on August 4, 1970, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eugene, Oregon. Lakota name is Wambli Cante Wicasa (Man with Heart of Eagle). Brian graduated from Madison High School, 1988, and was nominated Study Body President. He debuted in the play "Wind in the Willows" as Badger, "stealing" the show. Brian had a way of always "stealing" the show; he was a center stage kind of guy. Brian had a giant heart full of love, kindness, generosity, and at a moment's notice always ready to be helpful. All who knew Brian also knew of his fierce competitive nature, especially scrabble, cribbage, billiards, poker, and any other board game. Brian hated losing and inevitably would figure out a way to be the overall winner. And, Brian was a passionate Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Brian was known for his cooking skills and was a chef at many restaurants including Geno's at Lake Madison. He completed a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. Upon completion of his education, he was a Case Manager at York, NE Women's Prison, then a Parole Officer for the State of NE in Lincoln. He retired from the criminal justice field.
His latest pursuit was to have a hot dog cart, not just any hot dog, but the best tasting! He accomplished his goal by setting up his hot dog stand at the Madison Farmer's Market. And, it was the best tasting hot dog!
Survivors include Brian's siblings: Kevin Night Pipe (Jackie) Pullman, WA, Careen Night Pipe, Lower Swift Bear, White River, SD, and Wayne Night Pipe (Michelle) Lincoln, NE. Brian's nephews and nieces: Chris Night Pipe-Potter (Kim) Spearfish, SD, William Night Pipe, Lincoln, NE, Emilio Rook, Lincoln, NE, Flower Night Pipe (Josh), Olympia, WA, Krystal Night Pipe, Pullman, WA, Emma Rook, Lincoln, NE. Brian's parents: Patty and David Nelson; Lynn LeCompte and the late Orville "Buzz" Night Pipe.
He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents Orville A. and Florence Night Pipe, Arlene Bordeaux and John Shaw; great-grandparents Alford and Angelic Night Pipe and Francis and Carrie Bordeaux.
Brian's life was full with friends and relatives. It would take pages to list each person that Brian called his brother-friend. Each person that was significant in Brian's life carry their own special memories. We will always cherish the seasons that we had with him. Saying goodbye to Brian is difficult. We know he walks the Milky Way path with his dad and Blazer who were there to greet him as he left this earthly life. We can imagine Brian walking with a spring in his step, no earthly limitations. We can imagine Brian playing fetch with Blazer. Brian's story continues in the spirit. We release Brian and we send him with all our love.