Larry D. Johnson, 79, of Aurora, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Brookings Health System.
Larry Dean Johnson was born on February 20, 1942, in Chester, SD, the son of Idor and Myrtle (Holvick) Johnson. He attended Rutland schools. Following his schooling, he worked for various farmers in the Rutland area. Larry met the love of his life, Maxine Freeman, at the Roller-Skating Rink at Lake Campbell when Maxine was 16 and Larry was 17. The two were married in 1961, living in Rutland for the first year, before moving to Brookings. They had three children, Pam, Randy and Diane.
Larry worked at South Dakota State University Dairy Science for a year before transitioning into concrete construction working for Baily and Bozied Concrete for over 50 years until his retirement at the age of 73.
Over the years, Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, cutting wood and had a knack for tinkering with engines. On weekends, he looked forward to trips around the country side. He loved the time he was able to spend with his family.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Maxine Johnson, of Aurora, SD; three children, Pam (Mike) Shuck of Shawnee, KS, Randy Johnson (Cheryl Shafer) of Sinai, SD and Diane (Jim) Kriese of Brookings, SD; grandchildren, Michael (Shelly) Gunderson, Chelsea (Burten) Moe, Jeremy (Jori) Kriese, Shane Swope and Amber Swope; great-grandchildren, Lexis, Lilly, Deegan and Austin Moe, Avery Kriese, Sadie Swope and Casey Gunderson; one sister, Gayla (Daniel) McKibben; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Idor and Myrtle Johnson; brothers, Irvin, Roger, James, David, Idor Jr., Marlowe and a brother in infancy; sisters, Leona Moriarty, Darlene Theuer, Dorothy Benson, Doris Corn and Jelaine Ommen; an infant daughter; and grandson, Christopher Gunderson.
