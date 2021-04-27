Theodore "Ted" Pekarek, age 97, of Madison, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the United Church of Christ in Winfred. Burial will follow at the Winfred Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Friday.
Ted was born on May 8, 1923, near Kimball, to Frank and Lillian (Burkine) Pekarek. He grew up on a farm south of Kimball where he attended country school and lived with four of his aunts and uncles. In 1940, at the age of 17, Ted moved with family to a farm near Ramona where he farmed in partnership with his father and brother for many years.
On November 16, 1943, Ted married Esther Framness in Pipestone. Together they raised two children, Jerry and Lois. Ted's farming career came to an end after working on farms with his daughter Lois and son-in-law Bill. He even had to learn to drive green tractors instead of red ones.
He was an active member of the United Church of Christ in Winfred, where he was proud to raise his children in the Christian faith. After retiring in 1999, Ted and Esther moved to Madison where they enjoyed playing cards with a senior citizens group and visiting with friends.
Ted is survived by his children, Jerry (Judy) Pekarek of Rio Rancho, NM, and Lois (Bill) Wettlaufer of Winfred; three grandchildren, David Pekarek, Kathy (Tim) Leach, and Travis (Carly) Wettlaufer; three great-grandchildren, Gavin Leach, and Bree and Taya Wettlaufer; and one sister, Goldie Framness.
He was preceded in death by his wife Esther in 2011; his parents; two siblings, Marcus Pekarek and Elsie Koss.
An interesting fact is that Ted and Esther died on the same day 10 years apart.
