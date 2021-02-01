Michael O'Brien passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the age of 62, at Avera Health, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Michael Philip O'Brien was born August 23, 1958 to Cyril and Elaine (Hagberg) O'Brien in Madison, South Dakota where he attended school from Kindergarten through High School, graduating in 1976.
On August 15, 1992, Michael was united in marriage to Star Healy in Sioux Falls where they made their home. Michael owned his own painting business and painted many homes in Madison and in Sioux Falls.
Michael loved music almost as much as life itself and played bass in several area bands: The Source, Wise Guy and Vermilion Amped to name a few. He was an accomplished musician and prided himself on his abilities. Through his years of work and music, he developed many treasured friendships.
Michael is survived by his wife, Star; his son, Eric; two sisters, Shalley (Steve) Kappenman and Patricia (Charlie) Richardson; sister-in-law, Leni Healy; brother-in-Law, Jim Healy; many nieces and nephews and cousins; and wonderful friends. Michael was loved by all who knew him.
A visitation with family present will be held 5:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.