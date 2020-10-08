Nylan Stewart, 86, of Madison, died on Sept. 13, 2020, at Madison Regional Health System.
Graveside services will begin at 1 p.m. Sun., Oct. 11, 2020, at Graceland Cemetery.
Stewart was born on May 19, 1934, at Flandreau to Earl and Hazel (Petersen) Stewart. He attended Rutland High School. After his father died in 1952, he moved with his mother to Madison in 1959.
Survivors include two nieces and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by three siblings.
To plant a tree in memory of Nylan Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.